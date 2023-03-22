Official DEVO documentary in the works from Chris Smith (‘American Movie,’ ‘Tiger King’)

DEVO will be the subject of new documentary directed by Chris Smith (American Movie, Tiger King). Produced by VICE Studios and Library Films via BMG, Fremantle Documentaries, and Warner Music Entertainment, they're calling DEVO "the first-ever fully authorized film" about the proto-punk / new wave icons.

“DEVO was a huge influence on me," says Smith. "Their approach to music, film, video and art was something I had never seen before and was one of the truly formative artistic influences that showed me there were entirely new ways to look at things.”

The documentary is currently in production and "chronicles the story of the band Devo, from their formation in the aftermath of the Kent State massacre, through their years as politically driven outsiders, into their surprising turn to the top of the charts with their breakout hit, ‘Whip It’."

Stay tuned for more about the DEVO documentary.

In other news, DEVO have UK/EU festival dates lined up for the summer, including Norway's ØYA Festival​ and Green Man in Wales. All dates are listed below.

DEVO - 2023 TOUR DATES

Aug. 8-12: ØYA Festival​

Oslo, Norway

Aug. 10-12: Way Out West Fest​

Gothenburg, Sweden

Aug. 11-13: Flow Festival​

Helsinki, Finland​

​

​Aug. 17-20: Green Man Festival​

Wales, United Kingdom​

​

​Aug. 19: Eventim Apollo London​

London, United Kingdom

​

​Aug. 16-20: Luna Fest​

Coimbra, Portugal