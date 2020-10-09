official Joy Division / New Order podcast on the way ft. mems Radiohead, Blur, Oasis, more

The story of Joy Division and New Order is being turned into an official podcast. Transmissions: The Definitive Story of Joy Division & New Order documents the bands from Joy Division's formation and their transformation into New Order when singer Ian Curtis died in 1980, though the release of their groundbreaking 1983 single, "Blue Monday." It features new interviews with the three surviving members of Joy Division -- Bernard Sumner, Peter Hook and Stephen Morris -- as well as New Order's Gillian Gilbert.

Actress Maxine Peake narrates the eight-part podcast which also features new interviews with Bono, Johnny Marr, Thurston Moore, Damon Albarn, Radiohead's Johnny and Colin Greenwood, Liam Gallagher, Karen O, Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie, Pet Shop Boys, Stereolab, Hot Chip, Honey Dijon, Anna Calvi, Perry Farrell, and Virgil Abloh.

Transmissions debuts October 29. You can subscribe now, and listen to the podcast trailer below.

A new mural of Ian Curtis was just unveiled in the band's hometown of Manchester ahead of Saturday's World Mental Health Day.

New Order's classic second album, Power, Corruption and Lies, just got a "definitive" new box set.

--