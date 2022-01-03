Official Ronnie James Dio documentary due out this year

There's a new documentary about Ronnie James Dio on the way. Blabbermouth points out that his widow and longtime manager, Wendy Dio, spoke to Lucas Jordan about the BMG-produced project, the first officially authorized documentary about the heavy metal legend, that's due out this year. Watch a video of their conversation below

"It's coming out [later this] year," Wendy told Lucas. "I [recently] saw the first cut of it. It was very emotional. It's very different from [Dio's autobiography Rainbow in the Dark]. 'Cause the book finishes in 1986, with Ronnie playing Madison Square Garden. But the documentary goes all the way through his life till the end. And it was very emotional. I was watching it with my publicist and a person from BMG, who are funding the documentary. And we all cried. It was very emotional. But it's really interesting and really good."

Wendy goes on to tell Lucas that Rob Halford, Lita Ford, and Jack Black all appear in the film, and SiriusXM's Eddie Trunk and rock journalist and biographer Mick Wall provide narration. Previously, she told WSOU that Doug Aldrich, Jeff Pilson, and Geezer Butler had all been interviewed for the documentary, too.

Rainbow in the Dark, Dio's Mick Wall-edited autobiography that he was working on before his death in 2010, came out in 2021, and you can order a copy now, along with Dio albums on vinyl.