Official Syd Barrett lyrics book getting U.S. release in May

Last year saw the release of Barrett: The Definitive Visual Companion, which featured over 350 images -- photographs, artwork, letters and more -- from the late Pink Floyd frontman Syd Barrett. Now comes a companion to that: The Lyrics of Syd Barrett.

The 96-page illustrated book features the lyrics for 52 Syd Barrett songs, including both Pink Floyd and solo works, plus rare photos and artwork. It was compiled with cooperation from the Syd Barrett estate, and includes a forward from former Pink Floyd manager Peter Jenner, and an introduction by biographer Rob Chapman.

The Lyrics of Syd Barrett is already out in the UK and will be released in the US on May 6 via Omnibus Press. Check out the cover art below.

In other news: Pink Floyd will release Live at Knebworth 1990 on April 30.