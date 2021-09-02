Ogbert The Nerd, Oolong, The Best of the Worst & Wyndup Kid playing NYC show

If you live in or around NYC and you like fifth wave emo and new tone ska, here's a bill you will not want to miss: Ogbert The Nerd, Oolong, The Best of the Worst, and Wyndup Kid at Knitting Factory Brooklyn on December 22. Tickets are on sale.

Sun Eater Records labelmates Ogbert The Nerd and Oolong were both responsible for some of last year's best emo records, with the former putting out I Don't Hate You and the latter releasing About Your Imaginary Friend as well as the Fatal 4 Way split with Arcadia Grey, Guitar Fight from Fooly Cooly, and dannythestreet. The Best of the Worst (whose Joe Scala contributed horns and glockenspiel to Ogbert The Nerd's album) put out one of this year's most unique (and heaviest) ska-core albums, Better Medicine, on Bad Time Records. Read our interview with TBOTW and stream music from all four bands on the Knitting Factory show below.

