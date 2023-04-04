Oh Sees announce ‘Live at LEVITATION’ LP (exclusive, limited edition colored vinyl)

OSEES have played Austin's Levitation festival many times, dating back to when it was called Austin Psych Fest. Their first appearance was in 2012 at Emo's East, back when they were Thee Oh Sees, and that performance is now being released as an album as part of the Live at LEVITATION series on May 29 via The Reverberation Appreciation Society. We've got an exclusive variant pressed on orchid and tangerine swirl vinyl, limited to 300 copies. Preorder yours.

"I think this was our first time at Levitation but our millionth time in the amazing and tough as nails city of Austin, Texas. Brigid Dawson, Mike Shoun, Petey D and myself had already laid the live show out in front of crowds here, so it wasn't our first rodeo and certainly not my last," says John Dwyer. "Our love is obvious here as we bring forth a short but sweet set of hits and deep cuts. This is also the version of the band with Lars 'Fingers' Finberg of Intelligence fame as second banana drummer. So enjoy some primal and sensual double drumming and as a side note, no one died at this show. Thanks as always to Levitation for making shit happen."

Check out live video of "Devil Again" from Live at LEVITATION, along with a mock-up of the art and vinyl, below.

OSEES will be on tour in North America this fall, including two nights at Brooklyn's Warsaw on September 22 & 23. All dates are listed below.

Live at LEVITATION:

Side A

01. The Dream

02. Devil Again

03. Tidal Wave

04. Enemy Destruct

05. Robber Barons

Side B

06. Block of Ice

07. Meat Step Lively

08. Minotaur

OSEES - 2023 Tour Dates

4/27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Viper Room

5/13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party

5/18 - Manchester, ENG - Albert Hall

5/19 - Glasgow, SCT - Old Fruit Market

5/22 - Dublin, IE - Button Factory

5/26 - Birmingham, ENG - The Crossing

5/27 - London, ENG - Wide Awake Festival

5/28 - Brighton, ENG - Chalk

5/30 - Bristol, ENG - Marble Factory

5/31 - Leeds, ENG - Brudnell Social Club

6/22 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

6/23 - Calgary, AB - Sled Island Music & Arts Festival

6/25 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda w/ Hot Garbage and Tha Retail Simp$

8/25 - Málaga, ES - Canela Party

9/3 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

9/4- San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

9/5 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

9/6 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

9/8 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

9/9 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

9/10 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

9/14 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

9/15 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

9/16 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

9/17 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

9/18 - Detroit, MI - El Club

9/20 - Boston, MA - Royale

9/22 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

9/23 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

9/25 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

9/26 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle

10/3 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar

