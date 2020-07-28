Oh Sees prep new LP ‘Protean Threat’ (listen to “Dreary Nonsense”)

You may remember that back in March Oh Sees shared video of a full-band live rehearsal for their "next album." It looks like that album is here -- it's titled Protean Threat and will be out September 18 via Castle Face. The band's statement on the album describes it as "the apogee of scuzz—punk anthem amulets for the ears and heart, a battery for one’s core." You can read the whole thing below.

The first single, which was played at that rehearsal, is "Dreary Nonsense," which finds Oh Sees heading back into garage punk territory after forays into proggy hard rock and jazz, and there's a little skronky proto-punk vibe here too. Listen and check out the album art and tracklist below.

Oh Sees were supposed to be on tour in September with Mr. Elevator but that has been postponed, new dates still TBA. They will, however, be touring the UK and Europe in November and those dates are listed below.

John Dwyer is also part of Bent Arcana, which features members of TV on the Radio, Gang Gang Dance and more, and their debut album is out in August on Castle Face.

In other news: Castle Face released a statement regarding the allegations of abuse and sexual misconduct surrounding Burger Records, writing "We can all do better to keep our eyes open for this kind of grooming and predatory behavior. It has no place in our universe and will not be tolerated."

--

Tracklist

Scramble Suit II

Dreary Nonsense

Upbeat Ritual

Red Study

Terminal Jape

Wing Run

Said the Shovel

Mizmuth

If I Had My Way

Toadstool

Gong of Catastrophe

Canopnr '74

Persuaders Up!

ANNOUNCING OH SEES PROTEAN THREAT

WITNESS THE EVER-CHANGING, EVER-MUTATING THREAT THAT IS

REALITY

PERCEPTION IS UNDER DURESS

SENSIBILITY IS BENDING EVERYDAY UNDER THE BARRAGE OF NONSENSE

WE MUST MAKE NOTE OF WHO WE ARE AND WHAT WE HAVE BECOME

LOOK INTO THE MIRROR OF THE PLANET-KILLERS

PSYCHIC CANNIBALS INFILTRATE AND CONTAMINATE ONCE FAMILIAR AND SEEMINGLY SECURE TERRITORIES

FORMIDABLE FOES INDEED

WHAT POWERS THESE BEASTS?

WHAT FUELS DISCORD AND HATRED?

THE BEHEMOTH OF A “CIVIL” SOCIETY?

WHAT ARE THE WEAPONS AT OUR DISPOSAL?

GENEROSITY IS YOUR AEGIS AGAINST GREED

EMPATHY IS YOUR ARMOR TO DEFLECT APATHY

LOVE IS YOUR CLUB TO ABATE HATE

THE FOG IS LIFTING AND HUMANS ARE OPENING THEIR EYES

AND SO WE OFFER THIS FIELD RECORDING FROM THE PITS

AS A QUICK BOOSTER BETWEEN PROTEIN PILLS AND RECYCLED SWEAT BEVERAGE

ANTHEMS TO ASSIST YOU

TO NOT WORSHIP AT THE ALTAR OF VIOLENCE AND GREED

TO NOT OFFER YOURSELVES UP FOR FREE

TO STAND UP AND BE VIGILANT

TRUTH WILL NOT BE FOUND IN THE SPEECHES AND PHOTO OPS OF YOUR OVERLORDS

STAND STRONG AND TOGETHER UNDER THE GAZE OF YOUR OPPRESSORS

STAND VIGILANT, UNITED WITH THOSE WHO DON’T HAVE THE SAME PRIVILEGE AS YOU.

DEMAND RESPECT AND A PEACEFUL LIFE FOR ALL

THIS RECORDING IS AT THE APOGEE OF SCUZZ

PUNK ANTHEM AMULETS FOR YOUR EARS AND HEART

A BATTERY FOR YOUR CORE

BE STRONG

BE HUMAN

BE LOVE

OH SEES - 2020 TOUR DATES

05/11 - UK - Bristol - SWX

06/11 - UK - Birmingham - The Crossing

07/11 - UK - Glasgow - SWG3

08/11 - IRL - Dublin - Button Factory

09/11 - IRL - Dublin - Button Factory

11/11 - UK - Manchester - Albert Hall

13/11 - UK - Brighton - Chalk

15/11 - UK - Cambridge - Junction

16/11 - UK - London - Electric Ballroom

17/11 - UK - London - Electric Ballroom

18/11 - FR - Paris - Cabaret Sauvage

19/11 - FR - Bordeaux - Rock School Barbey

20/11 - FR - Biarritz - Atabal

22/11 - FR - Nîmes - Paloma

23/11 - FR - Lyon - Transbordeur

25/11 - DE - Dusseldorf - Zakk

26/11 - DE - Berlin - Festsaal Kreuzberg