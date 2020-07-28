Oh Sees prep new LP ‘Protean Threat’ (listen to “Dreary Nonsense”)
You may remember that back in March Oh Sees shared video of a full-band live rehearsal for their "next album." It looks like that album is here -- it's titled Protean Threat and will be out September 18 via Castle Face. The band's statement on the album describes it as "the apogee of scuzz—punk anthem amulets for the ears and heart, a battery for one’s core." You can read the whole thing below.
The first single, which was played at that rehearsal, is "Dreary Nonsense," which finds Oh Sees heading back into garage punk territory after forays into proggy hard rock and jazz, and there's a little skronky proto-punk vibe here too. Listen and check out the album art and tracklist below.
Oh Sees were supposed to be on tour in September with Mr. Elevator but that has been postponed, new dates still TBA. They will, however, be touring the UK and Europe in November and those dates are listed below.
John Dwyer is also part of Bent Arcana, which features members of TV on the Radio, Gang Gang Dance and more, and their debut album is out in August on Castle Face.
In other news: Castle Face released a statement regarding the allegations of abuse and sexual misconduct surrounding Burger Records, writing "We can all do better to keep our eyes open for this kind of grooming and predatory behavior. It has no place in our universe and will not be tolerated."
Tracklist
Scramble Suit II
Dreary Nonsense
Upbeat Ritual
Red Study
Terminal Jape
Wing Run
Said the Shovel
Mizmuth
If I Had My Way
Toadstool
Gong of Catastrophe
Canopnr '74
Persuaders Up!
ANNOUNCING OH SEES PROTEAN THREAT
WITNESS THE EVER-CHANGING, EVER-MUTATING THREAT THAT IS
REALITY
PERCEPTION IS UNDER DURESS
SENSIBILITY IS BENDING EVERYDAY UNDER THE BARRAGE OF NONSENSE
WE MUST MAKE NOTE OF WHO WE ARE AND WHAT WE HAVE BECOME
LOOK INTO THE MIRROR OF THE PLANET-KILLERS
PSYCHIC CANNIBALS INFILTRATE AND CONTAMINATE ONCE FAMILIAR AND SEEMINGLY SECURE TERRITORIES
FORMIDABLE FOES INDEED
WHAT POWERS THESE BEASTS?
WHAT FUELS DISCORD AND HATRED?
THE BEHEMOTH OF A “CIVIL” SOCIETY?
WHAT ARE THE WEAPONS AT OUR DISPOSAL?
GENEROSITY IS YOUR AEGIS AGAINST GREED
EMPATHY IS YOUR ARMOR TO DEFLECT APATHY
LOVE IS YOUR CLUB TO ABATE HATE
THE FOG IS LIFTING AND HUMANS ARE OPENING THEIR EYES
AND SO WE OFFER THIS FIELD RECORDING FROM THE PITS
AS A QUICK BOOSTER BETWEEN PROTEIN PILLS AND RECYCLED SWEAT BEVERAGE
ANTHEMS TO ASSIST YOU
TO NOT WORSHIP AT THE ALTAR OF VIOLENCE AND GREED
TO NOT OFFER YOURSELVES UP FOR FREE
TO STAND UP AND BE VIGILANT
TRUTH WILL NOT BE FOUND IN THE SPEECHES AND PHOTO OPS OF YOUR OVERLORDS
STAND STRONG AND TOGETHER UNDER THE GAZE OF YOUR OPPRESSORS
STAND VIGILANT, UNITED WITH THOSE WHO DON’T HAVE THE SAME PRIVILEGE AS YOU.
DEMAND RESPECT AND A PEACEFUL LIFE FOR ALL
THIS RECORDING IS AT THE APOGEE OF SCUZZ
PUNK ANTHEM AMULETS FOR YOUR EARS AND HEART
A BATTERY FOR YOUR CORE
BE STRONG
BE HUMAN
BE LOVE
OH SEES - 2020 TOUR DATES
05/11 - UK - Bristol - SWX
06/11 - UK - Birmingham - The Crossing
07/11 - UK - Glasgow - SWG3
08/11 - IRL - Dublin - Button Factory
09/11 - IRL - Dublin - Button Factory
11/11 - UK - Manchester - Albert Hall
13/11 - UK - Brighton - Chalk
15/11 - UK - Cambridge - Junction
16/11 - UK - London - Electric Ballroom
17/11 - UK - London - Electric Ballroom
18/11 - FR - Paris - Cabaret Sauvage
19/11 - FR - Bordeaux - Rock School Barbey
20/11 - FR - Biarritz - Atabal
22/11 - FR - Nîmes - Paloma
23/11 - FR - Lyon - Transbordeur
25/11 - DE - Dusseldorf - Zakk
26/11 - DE - Berlin - Festsaal Kreuzberg