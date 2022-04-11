Ohana Fest 2022 lineup: Stevie Nicks, Jack White, Eddie Vedder, P!nk & more

Ohana Festival, which was founded by Eddie Vedder, returns to Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, CA from September 30 - October 2. This year's headliners are Stevie Nicks (day 1), Vedder and Jack White (day 2) and P!nk (day 3), and the fest also includes Khruangbin, Brittany Howard, Billy Strings, Manchester Orchestra, St. Vincent, Dermot Kennedy, Gang of Youths, Broken Social Scene (performing You Forgot It In People), Grouplove, Joy Oladokun, St Paul & The Broken Bones, and more. Check out the full day-by-day lineup, and watch an announcement video, below.

Tickets for Ohana Fest go on Ten Club presale today at 10 AM Pacific, with a pre-registration presale starting Wednesday, April 13 at 10 AM Pacific, and the general on-sale starts Thursday, April 14 at 10 AM Pacific.

Eddie will also be out with Pearl Jam later this year, including a NYC show at Madison Square Garden on September 11.

Jack White brings his upcoming tour to Brooklyn's Barclays Center on April 21 with the reunited Be Your Own Pet opening.

OHANA FESTIVAL 2022 LINEUP

SEPTEMBER 30 • 2022

STEVIE NICKS

KHRUANGBIN • BRITTANY HOWARD

THE REVIVALISTS • GANG OF YOUTHS

ST. PAUL & THE BROKEN BONES • KOLOHE KAI

CAUTIOUS CLAY • DOPE LEMON

BEACH GOONS • HABIBI

OCTOBER1•2022

EDDIE VEDDER • JACK WHITE

BILLY STRINGS • MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA

INHALER • JOY OLADOKUN • CURTIS HARDING• NOGA EREZ

MIKE CAMPBELL & THE DIRTY KNOBS

Y LA BAMBA- CMAT

OCTOBER 2 • 2022

P!NK

ST. VINCENT • DERMOT KENNEDY

GROUPLOVE • BROKEN SOCIAL SCENE (PERFORMING YOU FORGOT IT IN PEOPLE)

BOMBA ESTEREO • KEVIN MORBY

BRISTON MARONEY. MADISON CUNNINGHA

DEVON GILFILLIAN S.G, GOODMAN