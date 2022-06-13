Ohana Fest announces second weekend with Eddie Vedder, Alanis, Black Keys, HAIM & more
The Eddie Vedder-curated Ohana Fest recently announced its 2022 lineup and now it added a second weekend called Ohana Encore, taking place October 8 and 9 at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, CA. Vedder and Alanis Morissette will headline day one, along with The Roots, Julieta Venegas, The Front Bottoms, Amos Lee, Marcus King, and more. Day two has headliners The Black Keys and Haim, plus Band of Horses, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Afghan Whigs, Amyl and the Sniffers, Iceage, illuminati hotties, Hamilton Leithauser, Jamie Wyatt, and more. Poster and full lineup below.
This is the second year Ohana has produced a second weekend, and the third annual edition held at Tickets for weekend one and presale for weekend two are available here.
