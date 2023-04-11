Ohana Festival 2023 lineup (The Killers, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, HAIM, more)

Eddie Vedder's Ohana Festival returns to Dana Point, CA for its 2023 edition on September 29-October 1 at Doheny State Beach. The Killers (on 9/29), Eddie Vedder (on 9/30), and Foo Fighters (on 10/1) headline, and the lineup also features HAIM, Father John Misty, Japanese Breakfast, Glen Hansard, Danielle Ponder, The Chicks, The War on Drugs, Goose, Lucius, Shame, Big Joanie, Pretenders, Thee Sacred Souls, Dehd, Lido Pimienta, and more. See it in full below.

Tickets go on presale starting Thursday, April 13 at 10 AM PT.

Foo Fighters have more West Coast shows with Breeders lined up, too.