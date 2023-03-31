Ohio emo band Minor ‘Love announce new EP, share “God’s Design”

Dayton, Ohio emo band Minor 'Love have two albums and an EP dating back to 2017, and now they're gearing up to release a new self-titled EP on April 14 via Acrobat Unstable (pre-order). It includes their 2022 single "Stratosphere," as well as the just-released "God's Design." It's a great one, with big, soaring hooks, fidgety rhythms, and some screamy desperation. Check it out below.

Tracklist

1. God's Design

2. Busted

3. Stratosphere

4. Icebrake

5. Sonic

6. Breaker of Worlds