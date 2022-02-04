Ohio hardcore band SOUR (Rejoice, Vatican, Keyoung) release debut EP ‘SONGZ’ (listen)

SOUR is a Columbus, Ohio hardcore band fronted by Jeff Stuckel (who's also a spoken word artist under the name Keyoung) with Rejoice members Nathan Snitchler (also of En Love) (guitar/vocals), Tom Boyd (guitar), and Nathan Arthur (drums), and Vatican vocalist Mike Sugars on bass. They just released their debut EP SONGZ on Delayed Gratification Records, and it offers up four very killer tracks of grungy hardcore, plus one spoken word track. Give the whole thing a spin below.