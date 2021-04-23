Ohio punks The Raging Nathans releasing new LP ‘Waste My Heart’ (new video)

Having released a split with The Reaganomics last fall, Dayton, OH punks The Raging Nathans are now set to release a new album, Waste My Heart, on June 4 via Rad Girlfriend Records (pre-order vinyl and digital from RGR, and cassette pre-orders will be available at Dead Broke). The first single is the album-opening title track, which is a fine example of this band's ability to make raw, scrappy, driving pop punk. If you miss classic Lookout! Records, Dude Ranch-era blink-182, and other stuff in that realm, you'll like this instantly-satisfying new song. Watch the video below.

The album was recorded by The Copyrights' Luke McNeill and mastered by the Descendents' Stephen Egerton. Artwork and tracklist below too.

Tracklist

1. Waste My Heart

2. Freedom

3. I Could Never Fall In Love With You

4. Wide Awake

5. Out Of Touch

6. Remember

7. Cemetery Drive

8. Overworked

9. Tempus Fuck It

10. New Direction

11. Shadow Of Youth

12. Beginning Of The End

