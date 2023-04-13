Ohio screamo band Scenario prep debut LP ‘When All is Said and Done’ (watch a video)

Ohio screamo band Scenario put out their debut EP Sounds In Sequence in 2021, and now they're set to release their first full-length, When All is Said and Done, on April 24 via Zegema Beach Records, The Ghost Is Clear Records and Mishap Records. We're premiering "Voyage" and its video, and here's what the band says about the song, video, and album overall:

"Voyage" is dynamic, melodic, dissonant, fast, slow, chaotic, structured, and poetic. It represents everything we want to be as a band.

We let our friend Danielle (@danielleelisebartley) listen to the unmastered album and she loved it. She said she wanted to do a 2000s emo style video. TBS’s “A Decade Under the Influence” was a big inspiration. As soon as we saw her treatment we were sold. A week later we shot it in our friends DIY space in Northside.

We went through a lineup change a little over a year ago and started writing new music immediately. This new rhythm section adds a lot to the equation. Corey has a hardcore background on the drums and Billy has a ska/punk background on the bass.

Everyone’s style is different so we wanted to exploit that and make When All is Said and Done a genre crossing. Our main goal was to write and record a full length album that carried depth and weight. Writing a song is easy, but bringing everything together in a way that ebbs and flows is difficult.

A few of our influences were Kidcrash, Quantice Never Crashed, Capsule, Meneguar, Brighter Arrows, Botch, Cinemechanica, Boys Night Out, Refused, Comeback Kid, Funeral Diner, Folly, Portraits of the Past, Bloc Party, Bosse-de-Nage.