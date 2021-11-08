Ohmme & Alex Grelle staging Kate Bush tribute shows, ‘Full Bush’

Chicago duo Ohmme (Macie Stewart & Sima Cunningham) are behind upcoming stage show Full Bush, a "new theatrical production bringing to life the incomparable magic of Kate Bush's music." It's a collaboration with homage-collage artist Alex Grelle, and is directed by Jesse Morgan Young. There will be two performances happening December 3 & 4 at Constellation in Chicago. Here's more:

Full Bush is a new theatrical production bringing to life the incomparable magic of Kate Bush's music. It’s a collaborative project from Macie Stewart and Sima Cunningham of art-rock band Ohmme and vaudevillian homage-collage artist Alex Grelle. Combining elements of live music, dance, and striking visuals, Full Bush is a raucous album-length spectacle unlike anything you've seen before. Co-created with Jesse Morgan Young of Floor Show, Revival, and Andrew in Anotherland, Full Bush is a loving reimagining of Kate Bush’s illustrious career celebrating the artist's eccentricities by incorporating elaborate, over-the-top costumes and performances with frenetic choreography and transfixing projections. Ohmme expands into a six piece ensemble to tackle new arrangements of Kate Bush’s music and will feature the hits as well as some of her beloved deep cuts.

Ohmme add: "Kate Bush focused her immense creative weight on the fantasy of childhood dreams. Her music can be hard to follow and yet dazzling and expansive at the same moment. Its genius lies in embracing not knowing and non-linear thought. She is whimsical while lending gravity to the fun, and wacky, and sensual sides of music. Bush and her work are unafraid of exactly what they are—which is why she is one of our greatest inspirations. We wanted to explore and frankly, to embody, her courageous commitment to bizarre and beautiful multidisciplinary performance."

Tickets for Full Bush go on sale Friday, November 12 at 10 AM Central.

Macie Stewart released a solo album, Mouthful of Glass, in September, and you can stream that below.