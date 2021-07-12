Ohmme’s Macie Stewart announces solo debut, shares “Finally”

Macie Stewart, who is one half of Chicago duo Ohmme, has announced her solo debut. It's titled Mouth Full Of Glass and will be out September 24 via Orindal.

“I have always been drawn to working in partnership. My creative world thrives when I am able to glance inside someone else’s brain and lock into a rhythm with them,” Stewart says, but says it was time to make a record on her own “I didn’t know who I was or what I sounded like as an individual. I was floating aimlessly and feeling like so many of my choices weren’t made for myself, but rather for the people with whom I shared a partnership.” Macie did get some help, bouncing ideas off Vivian McConnell (V.V. Lightbody), and working with recording engineer Dave Vettraino.

The first single off the album is the gossamer "Finally" that takes flight on fanciful string arrangements. "This song is meant to be a gentle urge to face yourself, and ultimately face the cumulative white lies we tell ourselves in order to get through all sorts of relationships,” Stewart says. You can watch the flower-filled visualizer for "Finally" (via Gold Flake Paint) below.

Macie will perform two Chicago, IL album release shows at The Hideout Inn on September 23 & 24 (tickets) and will be out with Ohmme this fall on their tour with Deeper.

Mouth Full of Glass tracklist:

Finally (3:23)

Garter Snake (3:26)

Mouthful of Glass (3:55)

Golden (For Mark) (2:49)

Where We Live (3:33)

What Will I Do (2:49)

Tone Pome (1:56)

Wash It Away (5:30)