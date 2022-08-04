Okay Kaya announces new album ‘SAP,’ shares video for new single “Spinal Tap”

Okay Kaya has announced a new album, SAP, due out November 4 via Jagjaguwar. Kaya Wilkins singlehandedly wrote, performed, engineered, and produced the entirety of the album, making the project all the more personal. SAP is a concept album about consciousness, in which Kaya imagines herself as tree sap rather than human. “My writing process often begins with images in lieu of words. What if you’re tree-juice? How far along the stem do you have to ride before you get away from your parents and realize you’re the tear of this person and the blood of this person?” she says. Her vision is on full display in lead single "Spinal Tap," on which she says:

Sometimes I need very scientific black and white explanations of bodily functions that I need to remember to do, like sleep. It’s a cantilever for my sappiness. SAP is an image abstract enough for me to fit my funny little life into. One might even say it “resinates.” I wrote “Spinal Tap” because you may have believed your brain as an impermeable slate and your dreams as strictly food for Freudian thought but according to a science.org article from 2019 on CSF fluid, “large oscillations of fluid inflow to the brain appeared during sleep and were tightly coupled to functional magnetic resonance imaging signals and entrained to electroencephalogram slow waves. Slow oscillatory neuronal activity thus leads to oscillations in blood volume, drawing cerebrospinal fluid into and out of the brain.”

"Spinal Tap" has a sound both meditative and inquisitive. From its music video, made in collaboration with visual artist Austin Lee, you can see Kaya's interest in exploration, even though the sound is jazzy and laid back. The video animates some of Kaya's own illustrations, leaning into the absurdity of the world she's created. Check it out, along with the album art and track list for SAP, below.

Okay Kaya has a few live dates lined up in London and Paris. In November, she'll play Pitchfork Music Festival London at Colour Factory and Pitchfork Music Festival Paris with Tirzah at Trianon. On December 8, she'll play another Paris show, this time solo, at Musée d'Orsay. See the dates below.

Okay Kaya - SAP Tracklist:

1. Mood into Object Personified

2. Jolene From Her Own Perspective

3. Origin Story

4. Jazzercise

5. Pathologically Yours

6. Spinal Tap

7. Inside of a Plum

8. Rorschach

9. In Regards to Your Tweet

10. Dep. Chamber

11. Pearl Gurl

12. The Lesson

13. I’ve Spent Forever Planning A Crisis

14. Like a Liver

15. Weltschmerz

OKAY KAYA: 2022 TOUR DATES:

11/12 - London, UK @ Pitchfork Music Festival London at Colour Factory

11/20 - Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival Paris at Trianon w/ Tirzah

12/8 - Paris, FR @ Musée d'Orsay (Kaya Wilkins performance)