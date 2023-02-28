Okay Kaya announces spring tour

Okay Kaya will support last year's SAP on a quick US tour this spring. Dates kick off in Portland on April 24, and she'll play Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Santa Ana, Chicago, Toronto and Washington, DC before concluding the tour with early and late shows at Brooklyn's Elsewhere on May 9. All dates are listed below.

Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 AM. Listen to SAP below.

OKAY KAYA - 2023 TOUR DATES

April 24th - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

April 25th - Seattle, WA @ Belltown Bloom

April 27th - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

April 28th - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

April 29th - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

May 2 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

May 3 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

May 4 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

May 6 - Washington, DC @ The Howard

May 9 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Early Show)

May 9 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Late Show)