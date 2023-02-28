Okay Kaya announces spring tour
Okay Kaya will support last year's SAP on a quick US tour this spring. Dates kick off in Portland on April 24, and she'll play Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Santa Ana, Chicago, Toronto and Washington, DC before concluding the tour with early and late shows at Brooklyn's Elsewhere on May 9. All dates are listed below.
Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 AM. Listen to SAP below.
OKAY KAYA - 2023 TOUR DATES
April 24th - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
April 25th - Seattle, WA @ Belltown Bloom
April 27th - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
April 28th - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
April 29th - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
May 2 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
May 3 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
May 4 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
May 6 - Washington, DC @ The Howard
May 9 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Early Show)
May 9 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Late Show)