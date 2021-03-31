OKC hardcore band End On End release 3-song promo ahead of new EP (listen)

Oklahoma City band End On End make killer, no-frills hardcore with just the slightest hint of melody that I think fans of stuff like Mil-Spec and Fury will have no trouble connecting with. They released a self-titled debut EP in 2019, and now they're gearing up to put out another EP on New Morality Zine this summer. Details TBA, but ahead of its release, they've dropped a three-song promo with two new tracks and a cover of Step Forward's "Can't Get Ahead." It's short and sweet and the whole thing rips. Listen below.