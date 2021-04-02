OKC math/post-rockers Speak, Memory prep Bartees Strange-assisted EP (stream a track)

Speak, Memory are a math rock/post-rock band from Oklahoma City made up of guitarist/vocalist Timothy Miller, bassist Cody Fowler (who's also in the Bella Union-signed Horse Thief), and drummer Jonathan Thomas, and early on they counted Bartees Strange as a member. Bartees doesn't play in the band (or live in OKC) anymore, but he did link back up with Speak, Memory to mix their upcoming EP Adirondack, due May 21 via Clerestory AV (pre-order physical or digital).

The band's own bio compares them to Unwed Sailor, Explosions in the Sky, Appleseed Cast, and American Football, and you can definitely hear that coming through in the glistening lead single "Trails." "'Trails' was written prior to the pandemic, but it (and the EP) fits the moment perfectly, especially in the video," the band tells us. "You have two people finding meaning in life and finding someone that is compatible with you during a pandemic, and in the end, seemingly at peace in a world that looks to destroy us every day."

Check out the video, directed by Muted Imagery, below...