Okeechobee Fest 2022 lineup: Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion, Denzel Curry, Flying Lotus & more

Florida's Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival returns March 3-6, 2022, and the lineup features Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion, Denzel Curry, Jungle, Gary Clark Jr., Ashnikko, Flying Lotus, Four Tet, Caribou, The Glitch Mob, Smino, Coi Leray, BIA, Washed Out, STRFKR, Twin Shadow, Ross From Friends, DUCKWRTH, and more (and a lot of EDM). Tickets go on sale Thursday (10/7) at 10 AM. Full lineup on the poster below.