Okeechobee Festival confirms the death of an attendee

Florida's Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival, which held its 2023 edition on March 2-5 in Sunshine Grove, has now confirmed the death of attendee. Baton Rouge ABC affiliate WBRZ reports that 26 year old Steven Nguyen was the casualty; according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office, investigators are looking into an "apparent drowning" that they say took place between late Friday night and early Saturday morning. The investigation is ongoing.

"We are saddened by the passing of one OMF attendee this past weekend," a statement from the festival reads. "We send our deepest condolences to this individual's loved ones, friends, and all of those who have been impacted by this tragic loss. Out of respect to those affected by this tragedy, we have refrained from commenting prematurely. We will continue to provide our full support to the authorities, who are determining the cause."

"During this emotional time, we encourage the festival community to come together in memory of this beautiful individual," their statement reads. "As we continue to make sense of this heartbreaking incident, we encourage you to support and take good care of one another."

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Nguyen's family and roommates.