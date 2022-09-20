Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival 2023 lineup (ODESZA, Turnstile, Earth Wind & Fire, more)

Florida's Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival has announced its 2023 lineup. Happening on March 2-5 at Sunshine Grove in Okeechobee, FL, the 2023 lineup is headlined by ODESZA, Baby Keem, Griz, Excision, Earth Wind & Fire, Goose, and Turnstile. It also features Free Nationals, Indigo Do Souza, JPEGMAFIA, Princess Nokia, Sherelle, Big Boi, Channel Tres, Hippo Campus, Inner Wave, Local Natives, Mall Grab, Soul Clap, Tkay Maidza, and more. See it in full below.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, September 22 at 12 PM ET.