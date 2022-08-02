Okkervil River’s Will Sheff announces debut solo album & tour, shares new song

Will Sheff, the founding lead vocalist and only constant member of Okkervil River, has announced his debut solo album, Nothing Special, due October 7 via ATO (pre-order). The album was recorded with recent/current Okkervil members Will Graefe (guitar) and Benjamin Lazar Davis (bass), as well as Dawes drummer Griffin Goldsmith, Death Cab For Cutie pianist Zac Rae, Christian Lee Hutson, and guest vocalists Cassandra Jenkins and Eric D. Johnson (of Fruit Bats and Bonny Light Horseman). It was engineered by John Congleton, Matt Linesch, and Marshall Vore. Here's what Will says about it:

When I was just a kid, I got caught up in the dream of being a rock and roll star. Like so many other young people, I fell in love with the idea of being called to this glorious path outside of ordinary life. And I ended up in a band with people who felt this same call - especially our brilliant drummer Travis Nelsen, who was like a brother to me. We would trade tales of hilarious antics and outrageous excess and tragic death like they were almost scripture. Travis and I fell out painfully, and he died in the early weeks of lockdown. I think a big part of Nothing Special centers around grieving for him, grieving for everything my friends have lost, grieving for the rock and rock and roll myth, and trying to open my eyes to a more transcendent reality.

The first single is "Estrangement Zone," which finds Will applying his unmistakable croon to a '70s-style rock ballad. Check out the Johnny North-directed video below.

Will has also announced a record release show at LA's Masonic Lodge @ Hollywood Forever taking place on the album release day, followed by a November tour that hits the Midwest and East Coast. The whole tour goes on sale Friday (8/5) at 10 AM Eastern, and all dates are listed below.

NYC gets a show on November 18 at Le Poisson Rouge.

Will Sheff Nothing Special loading...

Tracklist

“The Spiral Season”

“In The Thick Of It”

“Estrangement Zone”

“Nothing Special”

“Holy Man”

“Like The Last Time”

“Marathon Girl”

“Evidence”

Will Sheff -- 2022 Tour Dates

10/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge @ Hollywood Forever (Release Show)

11/03 — Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theatre

11/04 — Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

11/05 — Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music

11/06 — Milwaukee, WI @ Collectivo

11/08 — Bloomington, IN @ Buskirk-Chumley Theater

11/09 — Grand Rapids @ Pyramid Scheme

11/10 — Toronto, ON @ Great Hall

11/11 — Ferndale, MI @ Otus Supply

11/13 — Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

11/14 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

11/15 — Washington DC @ Black Cat

11/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

11/18 — New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

11/19 — Woodstock, NY @ Colony

11/20 — Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

11/21 — Portland, ME @ SPACE