Ol’ Dirty Bastard action figure announced

Back in February, we got an early look at the prototypes of a few hip-hop themed action figures from San Francisco toy company Super7, when they were displayed at the New York Toy Fair. The Notorious B.I.G., Run-DMC, and Czarface ReAction figures are available to preorder (and scheduled to ship in January and December, respectively), but it's a miniature Ol' Dirty Bastard who's the first to be officially announced. The 3.75" figure is packaged on cardback featuring his welfare card art from Return to the 36 Chambers, and it's available for preorder now.

Super7 are calling ODB their first foray into hip hop; most of their music figures are inspired by punk, metal, and heavy music, although they also have a Grateful Dead ReAction figure in the works. "It is hard to overstate the influence of the Wu-Tang Clan across pop-culture, and the unfortunate early passing of Ol’ Dirty Bastard,” Super7 founder and owner Brian Flynn says. "As we have been able to make ReAction Figures of our favorite punk and metal heroes over the years, as soon as we could get into hip-hop, ODB was the clear first choice. I can still hear the rhymes in my head."

Nicole Beckett, Creative Director at Four Screens Management, said, "The Estate of Ol’ Dirty Bastard is so excited to be working with Super7. Helping create this ReAction Figure of Ol’ Dirty Bastard with Super7 was an exciting and detailed process. We all were committed to preserving ODB’s legacy by creating the most authentic, 3.75" version of him possible, with his signature braids, grill and mic. Now everyone can have a little ODB in their life!"

Meanwhile, speaking of hip-hop toys, there are also new Run-DMC Funko Pops on the way.

