Ol’ Dirty Bastard “Brooklyn Zoo” action figure up for pre-order
Ol' Dirty Bastard's classic 1995 solo single "Brooklyn Zoo" and its video are the inspiration behind a new ReAction Figure from Super7: preorder yours now. ODB sports his familiar tan jacket, sunglasses (complete with missing lens), and a gold grillz, plus a microphone accessory. It's also packaged in a mouth-shaped die-cut cardback with holographic and metallic foil hits. The figure will be available in early July and here's what it looks like:
Super7 released an ODB ReAction Figure back in 2020 based on cover art to Return to the 36 Chambers, which was the launch of their hip hop collection.
There's also a documentary about the late ODB on the way, and Wu-Tang Crocs.
You can watch the "Brooklyn Zoo" video below.