Old 97’s announce new album ‘Twelfth’ (listen to “Turn Off The TV”)

Old 97's are back with Twelfth, which will be out August 21 via ATO. As the title suggests, it's Album #12 for Rhett Miller and company (not counting live or holiday records) who have kept the band going for 27 years. “Somehow what we’ve got never breaks down,” Rhett Miller says. “We experienced some close calls over the last few years and I think that led us to this dawning realization of the fragility of it all. At the same time, it also led us to this increased gratitude for the music and the brotherhood we’ve been so lucky to share. I think all of that combined to make recording this album one of the most intensely joyful experiences we’ve ever had as a band.”

The first single from the album is "Turn Off the TV," which juxtaposes the allure of a free cable hookup ("They're running a marathon of Kids in the Hall") with more carnal pleasures. The video, directed by Liam Lynch, makes good use of a pile of old school TVs and quarantined performances, and features cameos from Puddles Pity Party, Jenna Fischer, Janeane Garofalo, Paul F Tompkins, Dave Hill, Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen and more. You can watch that below.