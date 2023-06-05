Old 97’s celebrating 30th anniversary at Rooftop @ Pier 17 w/ Drive-By Truckers
Old 97's will be celebrating their 30th anniversary (which was actually last year) with a special show at NYC's The Rooftop at Pier 17 on September 28 with Drive-By Truckers and American Aquarium. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 AM, with presales starting Wednesday, June 7 at 10 AM (password: ROOFTOP).
The Pier 17 show is part of DBT's fall tour with American Aquarium, and Old 97's have dates in August. All dates are listed below.
Drive-By Truckers are also releasing the "Complete" edition of their 2004 album The Dirty South next week, featuring three tracks that were left off the original LP, four remixed songs, and two featuring newly updated vocals.
Old 97's - 2023 Tour Dates
AUG 17, 2023 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN
AUG 18, 2023 - Majestic Theatre - Madison, WI
AUG 19, 2023 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL
AUG 20, 2023 - The Southgate House Revival - Newport, KY
AUG 21, 2023 - Rumba Cafe - Columbus, OH
AUG 22, 2023 - HI-FI Indy - Indianapolis, IN
AUG 23, 2023 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN
AUG 24, 2023 - Delmar Hall - Saint Louis, MO
AUG 25, 2023 - Wooly's - Des Moines, IA
AUG 26, 2023 - Azura Amphitheatre - Bonner Springs, KS - w/ Turnpike Troubadours, The Avett Brothers and Kaitlin Butts
SEP 28, 2023 - Pier 17 - New York, NY - Drive-By Truckers, American Aquarium
NOV 4, 2023 - Take Root Festival - Groningen, Netherlands
NOV 6, 2023 - Oslo Hackney - London, England
NOV 7, 2023 - The Bullingdon - Oxford, England
NOV 8, 2023 - The Hug and Pint - Glasgow, Scotland
NOV 9, 2023 - The Cluny 2 - Newcastle, UK
NOV 10, 2023 - The Old Cold Store - Nottingham, UK
Drive-by Truckers - 2023 Tour Dates
Fri, JUN 23 - Blues From The Top Music Festival 2023
Thu, AUG 10 - The Atlantis
Fri, AUG 11 - Merriweather Post Pavilion
Thu, SEP 14 - The Admiral Theater
Fri, SEP 15 - Buck Hill
Sat, SEP 16 - The Castle Theatre
Sun, SEP 17 - The Salt Shed
Tue, SEP 19 - The Intersection
Thu, SEP 21 - W.D. Packard Music Hall
Fri, SEP 22 - The Shed
Sat, SEP 23 - Madison Theater
Sun, SEP 24 - The Palace Theatre
Tue, SEP 26 - Water Street Music Hall
Wed, SEP 27 - The Paramount
Thu, SEP 28 - The Rooftop at Pier 17
Sat, SEP 30 - Paramount Theater
Sun, OCT 1 - Metropolitan Theatre
Tue, OCT 3 - Robert Kirk Walker Theatre
Wed, OCT 4 - Charleston Music Hall
Thu, OCT 5 - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Sat, OCT 7 - Overton Park Shell