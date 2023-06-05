Old 97’s celebrating 30th anniversary at Rooftop @ Pier 17 w/ Drive-By Truckers

Old 97's will be celebrating their 30th anniversary (which was actually last year) with a special show at NYC's The Rooftop at Pier 17 on September 28 with Drive-By Truckers and American Aquarium. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 AM, with presales starting Wednesday, June 7 at 10 AM (password: ROOFTOP).

The Pier 17 show is part of DBT's fall tour with American Aquarium, and Old 97's have dates in August. All dates are listed below.

Drive-By Truckers are also releasing the "Complete" edition of their 2004 album The Dirty South next week, featuring three tracks that were left off the original LP, four remixed songs, and two featuring newly updated vocals.

Old 97's - 2023 Tour Dates

AUG 17, 2023 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN

AUG 18, 2023 - Majestic Theatre - Madison, WI

AUG 19, 2023 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL

AUG 20, 2023 - The Southgate House Revival - Newport, KY

AUG 21, 2023 - Rumba Cafe - Columbus, OH

AUG 22, 2023 - HI-FI Indy - Indianapolis, IN

AUG 23, 2023 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

AUG 24, 2023 - Delmar Hall - Saint Louis, MO

AUG 25, 2023 - Wooly's - Des Moines, IA

AUG 26, 2023 - Azura Amphitheatre - Bonner Springs, KS - w/ Turnpike Troubadours, The Avett Brothers and Kaitlin Butts

SEP 28, 2023 - Pier 17 - New York, NY - Drive-By Truckers, American Aquarium

NOV 4, 2023 - Take Root Festival - Groningen, Netherlands

NOV 6, 2023 - Oslo Hackney - London, England

NOV 7, 2023 - The Bullingdon - Oxford, England

NOV 8, 2023 - The Hug and Pint - Glasgow, Scotland

NOV 9, 2023 - The Cluny 2 - Newcastle, UK

NOV 10, 2023 - The Old Cold Store - Nottingham, UK

Drive-by Truckers - 2023 Tour Dates

Fri, JUN 23 - Blues From The Top Music Festival 2023

Thu, AUG 10 - The Atlantis

Fri, AUG 11 - Merriweather Post Pavilion

Thu, SEP 14 - The Admiral Theater

Fri, SEP 15 - Buck Hill

Sat, SEP 16 - The Castle Theatre

Sun, SEP 17 - The Salt Shed

Tue, SEP 19 - The Intersection

Thu, SEP 21 - W.D. Packard Music Hall

Fri, SEP 22 - The Shed

Sat, SEP 23 - Madison Theater

Sun, SEP 24 - The Palace Theatre

Tue, SEP 26 - Water Street Music Hall

Wed, SEP 27 - The Paramount

Thu, SEP 28 - The Rooftop at Pier 17

Sat, SEP 30 - Paramount Theater

Sun, OCT 1 - Metropolitan Theatre

Tue, OCT 3 - Robert Kirk Walker Theatre

Wed, OCT 4 - Charleston Music Hall

Thu, OCT 5 - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

Sat, OCT 7 - Overton Park Shell