Old Man Gloom announce East Coast 2021 shows

Old Man Gloom released their first albums since their bassist Caleb Scofield passed away (and first with Stephen Brodsky), Seminar VIII: Light of Meaning and Seminar IX: Darkness of Being, last year, but didn't get to tour supporting them due to COVID. They've now announced their return to the stage, with what they say will be their only shows of the year. They happen in NYC at Le Poisson Rouge on November 12 (tickets), and in Boston at The Sinclair on November 11 (tickets). Tickets to both dates go on sale Friday 9/17 at 10 AM.

"Hey New York and Boston, you’re gonna be the only Old Man Gloom recipients this year," the band write. "We’ll laugh, I’ll cry, and you’ll hear a buncha new shit and old shit we’ve never played live. And for these shows only, touching is allowed. Just wear gloves. Tickets on sale Friday!"

Meanwhile, it's gonna be a very busy year for Stephen Brodsky, who's got upcoming Cave In shows and who's also now touring as a member of Quicksand.

Stream both of Old Man Gloom's 2020 albums below.