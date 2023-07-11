Oldsoul announce new LP ‘Education On Earth,’ share “Lavender Cane”

Massachusetts duo Oldsoul have announced their third LP, Education On Earth, is coming on August 18 via Counter Intuitive Records (pre-order). It follows their sophomore album You Were Overwhelmed from 2020 and 2021 7" single "High On Yourself" b/w "Safety Net." The new album's title is inspired by the David Rivard poem "My Education On Earth." As usual, Jess Hall, Tom Stevens, Chance Wells, and Sam Checkoway played on Education On Earth, and additional contributions came from bassist/producer/mixer Zach Weeks, trumpeter Matt Hull, guitarist/vocalist Cam Chapdelaine, and vocalist Dan Sweeney. It was mastered by Magnus Lindberg. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

With the announcement of Education On Earth, Oldsoul shared grungy lead single "Lavender Cane." Its title, per press release, is "inspired by the name of an off-brand candle," and the song is "an over-exaggeration of the outlandish things you’ve done for someone who would never reciprocate." Listen below.

Education On Earth Tracklist

1. Anyways

2. Leave Them Standing

3. Crystal

4. Lavender Cane

5. Nerves

6. High on Yourself

7. No Reassurance

8. Designated Driver

9. Shots of Gold

10. Education on Earth