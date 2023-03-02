Olivia Jean announces new LP & tour, shares “Trouble”

The Black Belles co-founder, singer/songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Olivia Jean has announced her third solo LP, Raving Ghost, due May 5 via Third Man Records (pre-order). The Detroit-born, Nashville-based artist also shared "Trouble," the assertive, classic-punk-inspired first single. “Ever since I was a kid, writing songs and playing guitar has been an addiction that nothing else can touch,” Olivia Jean says. “My guitar is an appendage. I could never put my guitar down even if I tried.” Listen to "Trouble" below.

Raving Ghost is Olivia's first album since 2019's Night Owl, and it includes a cover of Enya's "Orinocco Flow," and contributions by My Morning Jacket keyboardist Bo Koster, Jellyfish co-founder Roger Joseph Manning Jr., and drummers Carla Azar and Patrick Keeler. Check out the full tracklist and artwork below.

Olivia Jean has also announced a tour following the release of Raving Ghost, including an appearance at Atlanta's Shaky Knees Festival. See all dates below.

The tour includes an NYC show on May 11 at Mercury Lounge. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10am local.

Olivia Jean, Raving Ghost loading...

Raving Ghost Tracklist:

1. Raving Ghost

2. Too Late

3. Spider

4. Trouble

5. I Need You

6. Ditch

7. Fun

8. Fate

9. Orinoco Flow

10. Godmother

11. Don’t Leave

Olivia Jean -- 2023 Tour Dates

May 5 - The Blue Room - Nashville, TN

May 6 - Shaky Knees Music Festival - Atlanta, GA

May 7 – The Pour House Music Hall – Raleigh, NC

May 8 – DC9 – Washington, DC

May 10 – Middle East Upstairs – Cambridge, MA

May 11 – Mercury Lounge – New York, NY

May 12 – Milkboy – Philadelphia, PA

May 13 – The Basement – Columbus, OH

May 15 – The Drake Hotel Underground – Toronto, ON

May 16 – Shelter – Detroit, MI

May 18 – Empty Bottle – Chicago, IL

June 1 – House of Blues Cambridge Room – Dallas, TX

June 2 – House of Blues Bronze Peacock - Houston, TX

June 3 – Parish – Austin, TX

June 6 – Valley Bar – Phoenix, AZ

June 7 – The Moroccan Lounge – Los Angeles, CA

June 8 – Brick & Mortar Music Hall – San Francisco, CA

June 10 – Mississippi Studios – Portland, OR

June 11 – Madame Lou’s – Seattle, WA

June 13 – Urban Lounge – Salt Lake City, UT

June 14 – Lost Lake – Denver, CO

June 16 – Uptown Theater The Encore Room – Kansas City, MO