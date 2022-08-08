Olivia Newton-John has died at 73

Singer, actress and Grease star Olivia Newton-John died Monday morning at her ranch in Southern California. Olivia had battled with breast cancer over the last 30 years, most recently when it returned in 2017. She was 73.

Her husband, John Easterling, shared a statement on her Facebook, writing,"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund."

Born in 1948 in Cambridge, England, Olivia Newton-John was the youngest of three children, and she moved to Melbourne, Australia with her family when she was six. She formed a girl group, Sol Four, when she was just 14, and released her debut solo single at age 18 in 1966. Her first Australian hit came in 1971 with "If Not for You," and she gained popularity in the soft rock / country genres with international hits like "Let Me Be There," "I Honestly Love You," "Have You Never Been Mellow," "Something Better to Do," "Sam," and "Something Better to Do," before being cast alongside John Travolta in the film adaptation of smash Broadway musical Grease.

Grease catapulted her into superstardom -- and gave her hits with "Hopelessly Devoted to You," "Summer Nights" and "You're the One That I Want." Rebranded as a pop star, in the '80s she scored hits with "Magic" and "Xanadu" from the rollerskating fantasy musical of the same name, as well with singles including "Physical" and "Twist of Fate."

While she continued to make music, Olivia championed humanitarian causes later in life and turned much of her attention to cancer organizations after first being diagnosed in 1992.

Rest in peace, Olivia.