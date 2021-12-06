Olivia Rodrigo announces 2022 tour (2 nights at Radio City included)
Olivia Rodrigo, whose hits-filled debut album SOUR was the most streamed album of 2021 on Spotify and has cracked several major year-end lists, has just announced a massive headlining international tour for 2022. Support comes from Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone, and Baby Queen, varying by date.
The tour includes a two-night stand at NYC's iconic Radio City Music Hall on April 26 and 27, and those are with Holly Humberstone. Ticket registration for the verified fan presale is underway now, and tickets go on sale to verified fans Friday (12/10) at 10 AM. Ticketmaster writes, "If demand from Verified Fans exceeds supply there will not be a Public Onsale."
All dates are listed below...
Olivia Rodrigo -- 2022 Tour Dates
April 2, 2022 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
April 5, 2022 Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds
April 6, 2022 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater
April 7, 2022 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
April 9, 2022 Salt Lake City, UT UCCU Center
April 11, 2022 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom
April 12, 2022 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom
April 14, 2022 Minneapolis, MN Armory
April 15, 2022 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom
April 16, 2022 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom
April 19, 2022 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom
April 20, 2022 Chesterfield, MO The Factory
April 22, 2022 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
April 23, 2022 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre
April 26, 2022 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
April 27, 2022 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
April 29, 2022 Toronto, ON Massey Hall
April 30, 2022 Toronto, ON Massey Hall
May 3, 2022 Boston, MA Roadrunner
May 4, 2022 Washington, DC Anthem
May 6, 2022 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia
May 7, 2022 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia
May 9, 2022 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy
May 10, 2022 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry House
May 12, 2022 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall
May 13, 2022 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater
May 14, 2022 Irving, TX Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
May 17, 2022 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre
May 18, 2022 San Diego, CA The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
May 20, 2022 Las Vegas, NV The Chelsea
May 21, 2022 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl
May 24, 2022 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
May 25, 2022 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
June 11, 2022 Hamburg, Germany Stadtpark
June 13, 2022 Berlin, Germany Verti Music Hall
June 15, 2022 Zurich, Switzerland Halle 622
June 16, 2022 Milan, Italy Fabrique
June 18, 2022 Cologne, Germany Palladium
June 19, 2022 Brussels, Belgium Forest National
June 21, 2022 Paris, France Zénith
June 22, 2022 Amsterdam, Holland AFAS Live
June 29, 2022 Cork, Ireland Live At The Marquee
June 30, 2022 Dublin, Ireland Fairview Park
July 2, 2022 Glasgow, UK O2 Academy Glasgow
July 3, 2022 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo Manchester
July 4, 2022 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy Birmingham
July 6, 2022 London, UK Eventim Apollo
July 7, 2022 London, UK Eventim Apollo