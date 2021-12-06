Olivia Rodrigo announces 2022 tour (2 nights at Radio City included)

Olivia Rodrigo, whose hits-filled debut album SOUR was the most streamed album of 2021 on Spotify and has cracked several major year-end lists, has just announced a massive headlining international tour for 2022. Support comes from Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone, and Baby Queen, varying by date.

The tour includes a two-night stand at NYC's iconic Radio City Music Hall on April 26 and 27, and those are with Holly Humberstone. Ticket registration for the verified fan presale is underway now, and tickets go on sale to verified fans Friday (12/10) at 10 AM. Ticketmaster writes, "If demand from Verified Fans exceeds supply there will not be a Public Onsale."

All dates are listed below...

Olivia Rodrigo -- 2022 Tour Dates

April 2, 2022 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

April 5, 2022 Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds

April 6, 2022 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater

April 7, 2022 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

April 9, 2022 Salt Lake City, UT UCCU Center

April 11, 2022 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

April 12, 2022 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

April 14, 2022 Minneapolis, MN Armory

April 15, 2022 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom

April 16, 2022 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom

April 19, 2022 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom

April 20, 2022 Chesterfield, MO The Factory

April 22, 2022 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

April 23, 2022 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre

April 26, 2022 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

April 27, 2022 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

April 29, 2022 Toronto, ON Massey Hall

April 30, 2022 Toronto, ON Massey Hall

May 3, 2022 Boston, MA Roadrunner

May 4, 2022 Washington, DC Anthem

May 6, 2022 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

May 7, 2022 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

May 9, 2022 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

May 10, 2022 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry House

May 12, 2022 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

May 13, 2022 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater

May 14, 2022 Irving, TX Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 17, 2022 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

May 18, 2022 San Diego, CA The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

May 20, 2022 Las Vegas, NV The Chelsea

May 21, 2022 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

May 24, 2022 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

May 25, 2022 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

June 11, 2022 Hamburg, Germany Stadtpark

June 13, 2022 Berlin, Germany Verti Music Hall

June 15, 2022 Zurich, Switzerland Halle 622

June 16, 2022 Milan, Italy Fabrique

June 18, 2022 Cologne, Germany Palladium

June 19, 2022 Brussels, Belgium Forest National

June 21, 2022 Paris, France Zénith

June 22, 2022 Amsterdam, Holland AFAS Live

June 29, 2022 Cork, Ireland Live At The Marquee

June 30, 2022 Dublin, Ireland Fairview Park

July 2, 2022 Glasgow, UK O2 Academy Glasgow

July 3, 2022 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo Manchester

July 4, 2022 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy Birmingham

July 6, 2022 London, UK Eventim Apollo

July 7, 2022 London, UK Eventim Apollo