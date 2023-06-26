Olivia Rodrigo announces new LP ‘GUTS,’ single coming Friday

The follow-up to Olivia Rodrigo's fantastic 2021 debut, SOUR, is on the way. She's announced her highly anticipated sophomore album GUTS, due out September 8 via Geffen. "For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life,” Olivia says. "I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20—it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that."

The lead single, "vampire," will be out this Friday (6/30); stay tuned for that, and see the cover art below.