Olivia Rodrigo brought out Alanis Morissette for “You Oughta Know,” spoke in support of gun control in LA

Olivia Rodrigo wraps up the North American leg of her 2022 tour supporting last year's excellent SOUR in Los Angeles tonight (5/25), the second of two shows at Greek Theatre. She began her run there on Tuesday night (5/24), and she had a surprise guest on hand: Alanis Morissette, who she brought out to join her for a rendition of Alanis' 1995 hit "You Oughta Know." Watch video clips below. It's thrilling to see the two duet on the classic track, and it follows the Toronto show in April where Olivia brought out Avril Lavigne to join her for a rendition of "Complicated." "Complicated" and Veruca Salt's "Seether" have been appearing on Olivia's setlists all tour, and she's also done No Doubt's "Just A Girl," but the Los Angeles show was the first time she did "You Oughta Know."

Olivia's LA show on Tuesday show also found her raising a political issue, like she did earlier in May when she spoke in support of abortion rights at her DC date. On Tuesday night, she brought up the tragic, deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas that had happened earlier that day. "I wish we would never have to worry about our safety or our lives at places that are dedicated to our learning and growing,” she said. "And I’m so heartbroken that this is the reality that we’re living in — and we need stricter gun control laws in America." Watch video of her statement below.