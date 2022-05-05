Olivia Rodrigo speaks in support of abortion rights at Washington DC show

In the wake of the draft of a Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade surfacing via Politico on Monday, the issue of reproductive rights has moved back into the forefront of the national conversation, including in the music world, where artists like Phoebe Bridgers, Halsey, Questlove, and CHVRCHES' Lauren Mayberry have urged action. Olivia Rodrigo also brought up the issue at her Washington DC show on Wednesday night (5/4), Stereogum points out. Addressing a cheering crowd, she said, "Because we’re in DC, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to say how heartbroken I am over the Supreme Court’s potential decision. Our bodies should never be in the hands of politicians. I hope we can raise our voices to protect our right to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get." Watch video of her speech below.

Olivia's in the midst of her North American tour, which runs through the end of the month before heading to Europe and the UK in June and July. See pictures from the Chicago stop below.