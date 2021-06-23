Olivia Rodrigo streaming ‘SOUR Prom’ concert film

Olivia Rodrigo released her extremely likeable debut album, SOUR, in May, and while we're still waiting for word of a tour supporting it, she's now announced a new concert film, SOUR Prom, that will stream on Tuesday, June 29 at 11:30 PM ET on YouTube, and below. It's being billed as the "ultimate alternative prom experience" and will feature Olivia performing songs from SOUR. There's also a SOUR Prom Pre-Party, starting at 11 PM ET, where she'll answer questions and share "behind the scenes stories about SOUR Prom." Special merch will be available on her online store following the stream.

Meanwhile, we recently named "good 4 u" one of the 10 songs from the 2021 pop-punk revival you need to know. We wrote:

Olivia Rodrigo isn't a pop punk artist, but her debut LP SOUR embraces the genre on "brutal" and even more so on "good 4 u," the first pop punk song to debut atop the Billboard Hot 100 in a long time. It doesn't always work out that the most popular songs are also the best, but that's exactly what happened with "good 4 u." Not only is it a chart-topper, it's also got the single most undeniable pop punk chorus I've heard in 2021. It's in my head constantly, and every time I hear it I picture a festival-sized crowd jumping up and down and yelling every word. It's as attitude-driven, explosive, and shamelessly catchy as all the best pop punk hits of yesteryear. When it comes to this kind of music, "good 4 u" does everything right.

