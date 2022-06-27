Olivia Rodrigo (with Lily Allen), Lorde, Phoebe Bridgers blast Supreme Court at Glastonbury

Multiple musicians spoke out about the Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade at this weekend's Glastonbury. Olivia Rodrigo, who voiced concern at a concert in DC back in May, brought out Lily Allen to sing "Fuck You." Olivia dedicated the rendition to the Supreme Court, calling out the six members who voted to overturn by name. "We hate you!" she said.

Meanwhile, Phoebe Bridgers led her Glasto crowd in a "Fuck the Supreme Court" chant. She said "Fuck America. Like, fuck you. All these irrelevant, old motherfuckers trying to tell us what to do with our fucking bodies." Lorde (who brought out Clairo and Arlo Parks as guests) also made a speech in stark disapproval of the Court. She urged her audience to harness their inherent wisdom, saying, "Welcome to sadness. The temperature is unbearable until you face it. Wanna hear a secret girls? Your bodies were destined to be controlled and objectified since before you were born. That horror is your birthright. But here’s another secret. You possess ancient strength. Ancient widsom. Wisdom that has propelled every woman that came before you. That wisdom is also your birthright. I ask you today, make exercising that wisdom your life’s work because everything depends on it. Fuck the Supreme Court."

Closing out Glastonbury, Kendrick Lamar ended "Savior" by chanting "Godspeed for women's rights." Many, many musicians have continued to voice dissent on social media as well, and thousands of Americans have taken to the streets in protest.