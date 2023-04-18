Omaha ska-punks Plastic Presidents prep debut LP (stream 2 tracks)

Omaha ska-punks Plastic Presidents played their first show in December 2021, quickly ended up on bills with bands like Mad Caddies, Eichlers and Hans Gruber and the Die Hards, and they've been winning over people left and right. It's not hard to see why; I just heard them for the first time this morning, and I'm immediately on board too. Their first single "Ends Meat" came out in September 2022, and both that song and new single "Break Free" will end up on the band's debut album, Good Times Can't Last, due April 25 via Ska Punk International (pre-order). (There's also a song amazingly called "West Omaha is a Terrible Place and I'm Definitely Afraid to Die.") Both singles are fresh, exciting ska-punk rippers that really lean on the punk side of things--think Assorted Jelly Beans, Link 80, Slapstick, etc. Check out both tracks below.

Tracklist

1. Chains

2. Ends Meat

3. Fairweather Friend

4. Pressure Rising

5. Break Free

6. West Omaha is a Terrible Place and I'm Definitely Afraid to Die

7. Arsonists Anonymous

8. Critical