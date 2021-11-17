Omar Souleyman arrested on terrorism charges in Turkey

Syrian dabke icon Omar Souleyman has been arrested on terrorism charges in Turkey, The Guardian reports. Omar's son Muhammad told a Syrian news outlet that Omar was apprehended by officers and had his home searched, and an official from the Şanlıurfa governor's office confirmed the arrest to The Guardian.

Omar's manager told Agence France-Presse that Omar was being questioned over alleged ties to the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, which has been designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, Canada, and other countries, stemming from a report saying that he had travelled to part of Syria controlled by a PKK-offshoot, the YPG.

Muhammad told The Guardian that Omar had no political affiliations, and that a "malicious report" had been filed against him.