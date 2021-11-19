Omar Souleyman released after “terrorist propoganda” arrest in Turkey

Omar Souleyman was arrested on terrorism charges in Turkey earlier this week. His lawyer told Agence France-Presse that he's now been released, after being in custody for 24 hours at a police station in Şanlıurfa, then taken to a detention center for people who are being deported from Turkey, on a "terrorist propaganda" charge

Omar was accused of having ties with the terrorist organization-designated Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK. His manager denied allegations that he belongs to any militant group, Reuters reports, and his son, Muhammad, told The Guardian that Omar had no political affiliations, and that a "malicious report" had been filed against him.