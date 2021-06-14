OMD announce 2022 North American tour (BrooklynVegan Presale for NYC show)

Synthpop icons OMD will be in North America next spring for their "Souvenir Greatest Hits" 2022 Tour, celebrating 40 years of the band (a couple years delayed due to the pandemic). It kicks off April 22 in Orlando, and dates include Atlanta, DC, NYC, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Minneapolis, Kansas City, Dallas, Houston, Austin, Denver, Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, Oakland, Los Angeles, and more. All dates are listed below.

The NYC shows happen at Brooklyn Steel on April 29 & 30, and the tour-ending Los Angeles show is at The Greek on May 26. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10 AM local and you can get tickets early for the Brooklyn Steel shows with the BrooklynVegan presale that runs Thursday, June 17 from 10 AM to 10 PM. Check back here on Thursday morning for the password.

In other news, OMD are doing a 40th Anniversary livestream, titled "You Me & OMD," on June 19 at 4 PM Eastern. Tickets are on sale and all proceeds split between OMD's touring crew who have not had any work since February, 2020. There are also livestream tickets that come with presale access and presale and a VIP zoom.

OMD - Souvenir 2022 North American Tour

4/22 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live

4/23 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

4/24 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

4/26 - Washington DC - Lincoln Theatre

4/27 - Glenside, PA, Keswick Theatre

4/29 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

4/30 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

5/1 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues

5/3 - Toronto, On - History

5/4 - Royal Oak, MA - Royal Oak Music Theatre

5/6 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

5/7 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

5/8 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

5/10 - Dallas, TX – TBD

5/11 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

5/12 - Austin, TX - ACL Live @ The Moody Theater

5/15 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

5/16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Union Events Center

5/20 - Vancouver, BC - Malkin Bowl

5/21 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theater

5/22 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

5/24 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

5/25 - El Cajon, CA - Magnolia

5/26 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre