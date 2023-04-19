Omerta announce tour with Moodring and Gates To Hell

Houston nu-metalcore maniacs Omerta have announced a tour with Florida alt-metallers Moodring and Louisville death metallers Gates To Hell. It's billed as "an open invitation to committing acts of violent art," and it hits the Midwest and East Coast this June before wrapping up in Omerta's hometown. Tickets go on sale Friday (4/21) at 10 AM EST.

Brooklyn gets a stop on June 16 at The Meadows. All dates are listed below.

Omerta released their new single "Antiamorous" (ft. JOHNNASCUS) earlier this month and Moodring released their new single "BLACK_WAVE" last week. Gates To Hell signed to Maggot Stomp earlier this year and re-released their 2022 self-titled debut LP on the label. Stream all of those things below.

Omerta -- 2023 Tour Dates

supporting The Amity Affliction:

[May 08] Mesa, AZ Nile Coffee Shop

[May 10] San Diego, CA The Observatory - North Park

[May 11] Berkeley, CA The UC Theatre

[May 12] San Fernando, CA The Midnight Hour Records

[May 13] Tucson, AZ Encore

[May 14] El Paso, TX Rockhouse Bar & Grill

[May 15] Lubbock, TX Jake's Backroom

[May 17] Kansas City, MO The Truman

[May 18] Des Moines, IA xBk Live

[May 19] Milwaukee, WI The Rave II

[May 20] Columbus, OH The King of Clubs

[May 21] Madison, TN Eastside Bowl

[May 23] Orlando, FL The Beacham

with Moodring and Gates To Hell:

[June 09] Chicago, IL Cobra Lounge

[June 10] Detroit, MI The Sanctuary

[June 11] Cincinnati, OH Legends

[June 13] Pittsburgh, PA Preserving Underground

[June 14] Philadelphia, PA PhilaMOCA

[June 16] Brooklyn, NY The Meadows

[June 17] Worcester, MA The Palladium

[June 18] Baltimore, MD Metro Gallery

[June 19] Richmond, VA The Canal Club

[June 20] Greensboro, NC Hangar 1819

[June 21] Atlanta, GA The Masquerade

[June 22] Tampa, FL The Orpheum

[June 24] Houston, TX The Secret Group