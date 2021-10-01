Omnigone & Flying Raccoon Suit members join Dang!t on new song (listen)

Dang!t is the self-proclaimed "ska-djacent punk rock" project of composer/producer/multi-instrumentalist Joey Weisenritter, who's been releasing singles since 2020 as he gears up for his debut album. His most recent single "Is This Ska?" featured Half Past Two's horn section, and his new single "Split at the Seams" features more cool guests: Omnigone frontman (and former Link 80 member) Adam Davis on guest lead vocals, and Flying Raccoon Suit's horn section. It's a 68-second hardcore punk rager with ska-style horns, and it truly rips. Listen below.