Omnigone take a trip down ska-punk memory lane with new video of old Link 80 photos

Omnigone, the current band of Link 80's Adam Davis and Barry Krippene, released one of the best ska-punk albums in recent memory with their 2019 debut LP No Faith (and followed that in 2020 with a split EP with their Bad Time Records labelmates Catbite), and today they've put out a new video for one of No Faith's songs, "New Way." Like the 75-second song itself, the video is short and sweet, featuring a montage of black-and-white videos from Adam's private collection of his days with Link 80, including cameos from Dan Potthast and Mike Park. It's a fun trip down ska-punk memory lane, as you can watch for yourself below.

Also stream No Faith and Omnigone's 2020 single "Swallow Poison" (originally on Ska Against Racism) below.

--