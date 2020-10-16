Omololu releases ‘laiii 222 rest ooo’ & powerful new video on Don Giovanni

ọmọlólù has just put out her debut release laiii 222 rest ooo on Don Giovanni, who notes that she is an "educator, african surrealist documentarian, digital griot and blx ecstatix performance artist." The project has three lengthy tracks, and it comes with a video for "tr(u)l(iii)" that's part music video, part protest rally. The album description reads:

laiii 222 rest ooo : blx ancestral sonix salves is medicine made for this moment Black grief-stricken, pandemic-ridden isolation. It triangulates three points that ground me in the healing depths of Black sound by honoring my Yoruba, my Sotho-Tswana and my blx African ancestors in America. laiii 222 rest ooo excavates, celebrates, and reverberates three essential truths: 1) blx sonix healIN be an ancestral rite... 2) to pass thr(u) the grief of capture uuu must BE guided, uuu must BE moved, uuu must BE provoked... 3) blx sound revives spirit: blx sound moves, blx sound guides, blx sound provokes... This ep is ancestral blx medicine meant to move, guide and provoke blx breath. It is in the school of sista docta Alexis Pauline Gumbs and Sangodare’s, “Black feminist breathing chorus” -- it is a breath re-alignment tool.

so as uuu listen... BE ooo in ur breaths ooo...BE ooo in ur cries...BE ooo in ur gasps...BE ooo in ur sites/sights/cites...BE ooo in ur shrieks ooo...BE ooo in ur gusts of pleasureFILLED release ooo...uuu deserve ease blx folx.

we deserve ease ooo...

Speaking about the new video, ọmọlólù says:

The video documents a relinquishing ceremony that I created for myself to let go of the grief I've been holding onto from my experience of white schooled institutionalization. while i was a student at the university of north carolina chapel hill I and fellow students organized around the legacies of white supremacy and anti blackness that founded the institution, were glorified in building names and confederate monuments on campus and reproduced through administrational violations against Blackness. this video shows me reclaiming my power, my image and my sanctity of peace.

Watch the powerful clip and stream all of laiii 222 rest ooo : blx ancestral sonix salves below...