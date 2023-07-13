On the Might of Princes announce first Long Island show in 16 years

Influential Long Island post-hardcore/emo vets On The Might of Princes are reuniting to honor the 20th anniversary of their final album Sirens and the 10th anniversary of the death of lead vocalist Jason Rosenthal, with Rachel Rubino (of Open City and Bridge and Tunnel) on guest lead vocals, plus Tom Tierney (of Tidal Arms and Julie Christmas' band) on guitar. In addition to their upcoming Brooklyn Monarch show on September 29 with Iron Chic and Freezing Cold, OTMOP have now also added their first Long Island show since 2007, September 30 at Amityville Music Hall with Somerset Thrower. Tickets to the LI show are on sale now and tickets for Brooklyn are still available too.

--