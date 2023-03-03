On the Might of Princes announce reunion show w/ guest vocalist & limited ‘Sirens’ vinyl reissue

Influential Long Island post-hardcore/emo band On the Might of Princes haven't performed since reuniting in 2013, as vocalist Jason Rosenthal passed away later that same year. But they've just announced that, to honor the 10th anniversary of Jason's death and the 20th anniversary of their final album Sirens, they'll play a show again with Rachel Rubino (of Open City and Bridge and Tunnel) on lead vocals, plus Tom Tierney (of Tidal Arms and Julie Christmas' band) on guitar. "We could not have chosen two better humans to carry on the spirit of Jason Rosenthal (RIP), as they have been in the OTMOP orbit for many years and he loved and respected both of them very much," the band says. The show goes down on September 29 at Brooklyn Monarch, presented by Saint Vitus. Tickets are on sale now.

In honor of Sirens' 20th anniversary, the album will also be getting its first-ever vinyl release via Dead Broke Rekerds and Revelation. It was remixed by the album's original producer, Garrison's Ethan Dussault, and remastered by by Nick Zampiello, both of New Alliance Audio. It also features new artwork by Iron Chic's Jason Lubrano. You can pick up the reissue on transparent milky clear or standard black vinyl in our store -- both extremely limited. Here's a mock-up of the transparent milky clear:

Meanwhile, OTMOP drummer Chris Enriquez and the aforementioned Tom Tierney will both be backing Julie Christmas at Roadburn and the Saint Vitus show that happens first tonight (3/3). Her band also features Cult of Luna's Johannes Persson, Candiria's John LaMacchia, and Andrew Schneider; and Somnuri and Triceratops are opening.

Stream the remixed, remastered version of Sirens below. For more on OTMOP, read the interview with Chris that we did surrounding the 20th anniversary of 2001's Where You Are And Where You Want To Be.

