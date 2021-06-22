Once Upon a Time in LA 2021 lineup (Al Green, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Ice Cube, more)

Long Beach, CA hip-hop fest Once Upon A Time in the LBC held its most recent edition in 2019, and for 2021, it's moving to Los Angeles with another awesome hip-hop lineup, plus lots of classic soul and funk. Once Upon a Time in LA, which is presented by Snoog Dogg, Bobby Dee, and Live Nation, happens on December 18 at Banc of California and Exposition Park.

In addition to presenting the fest, Snoop is also one of its headliners, along with Al Green, 50 Cent, The Game, YG, and Ice Cube. The lineup also features The Isley Brothers, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Cypress Hill, Three Six Mafia, E-40, Too Shirt, DJ Quik, Warren G, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, War, Zapp, Brenton Wood, Dom Kennedy, OhGeesy, Blueface, Drakeo the Ruler, RJMrLA, The Dramatics, The Delfonics, The Stylistics, The Chi-Lites, Tha Dogg Pound, Suga Free, Mack 10, WC, Tha Eastsidaz, Xzibit, Lisa Lisa, Kamaiyah, Snow Tha Product and more. See it in full on the flyer below.

Tickets go on general sale Monday, June 28 at 10 AM PT, with a presale begining Friday, June 25 at 10 AM PT.