One dead and two injured in falls at Phish’s San Francisco show

An attendee of Phish's San Francisco show at Chase Center on Sunday, October 17 died from injuries sustained in a fall, venue officials confirmed to San Francisco Chronicle. A statement from San Francisco Police, who arrived on the scene shortly before 9 PM, reads, "Medics arrived and immediately provided medical treatment, but despite the efforts of the emergency responders the victim succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased."

Richard Langston, who attended the show, told KPIX 5, "We felt this thud, it was a remarkable thud. One of my friends said, ‘Is it an earthquake?’ And the other guy said, ‘I think someone fell.' I saw a man’s body shirtless draped over a seat, like that."

Two more fans were injured in a second, unrelated fall at the same show. One attendee fell around 9:45 and hit another, and both were brought to the hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries," police said.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the guest’s loved ones," Kimberly Veale, spokesperson for Golden State Warriors and Chase Center, wrote in a statement. "We are working with the local authorities to determine exactly what happened."

Foul play is not suspected in either incident, and anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at at 415-575-4444.

In August, a man died after he fell off the balcony at a Dead and Company show at Citi Field in Queens.